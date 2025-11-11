Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

NTR opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

