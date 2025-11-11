QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Holdings Lifted by STF Management LP

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

