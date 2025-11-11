Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,951,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,314,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,114,000 after buying an additional 898,115 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.8%

BSY stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $375.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

