7,051 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

