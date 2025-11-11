VeraBank N.A. Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $286.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.04.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.70.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,640. This represents a 15.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This represents a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

