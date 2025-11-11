840 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $589.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $540.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

