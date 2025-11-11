STF Management LP Buys 900 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,077,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08. The stock has a market cap of $459.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.99, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

