Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stock Position Raised by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.74.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $323.66 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

