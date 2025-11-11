Waste Management, Inc. $WM Position Boosted by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Waste Management from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.44.

Shares of WM stock opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.35 and its 200-day moving average is $225.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

