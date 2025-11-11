VeraBank N.A. Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

VeraBank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 10.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:NKE opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.