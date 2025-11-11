Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 106.4% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Sysco by 55.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

