VeraBank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,110 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 30.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 846,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.26 and a 1 year high of $181.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.