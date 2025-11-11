Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $366,209,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $147,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,340.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,137,000 after purchasing an additional 819,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,094,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,781,000 after purchasing an additional 771,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.79.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $209.66 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.