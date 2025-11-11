Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.80 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

