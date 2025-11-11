PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY) Director Brian Reid Sells 4,706 Shares

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) Director Brian Reid sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $59,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,792.80. The trade was a 29.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

GHY stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 53.8% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

