Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in SAP by 122.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 280,896 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $52,305,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SAP by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,312,000 after acquiring an additional 146,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SAP by 2,105.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $227.52 and a 1 year high of $313.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.SAP’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.