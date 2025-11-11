Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 3,084 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJS

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

