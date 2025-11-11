Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer Purchases 1,000 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,783.31. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Silgan Trading Down 0.2%

SLGN opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.91%.The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Silgan from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Silgan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 354.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

