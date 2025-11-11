UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of ($37.39) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

