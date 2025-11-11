Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) Receives $10.37 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.3714.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZGN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.90 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ermenegildo Zegna

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 399.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 419,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 335,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 480.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 117,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.