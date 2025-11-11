Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) Receives $10.37 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.3714.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ZGN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.90 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.
Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
