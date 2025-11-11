Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of BMEA opened at $1.37 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 8,058.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

