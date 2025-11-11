Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Director Dylan Lissette Acquires 7,901 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Free Report) Director Dylan Lissette purchased 7,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $78,930.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 153,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,303.16. This represents a 5.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dylan Lissette also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 3rd, Dylan Lissette acquired 31,750 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $335,915.00.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.25 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

