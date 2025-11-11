Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 560 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $456,341,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 35.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after buying an additional 913,613 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Workday by 36.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,117,000 after buying an additional 778,301 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,756,000 after acquiring an additional 548,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. This trade represents a 42.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $457,608.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,394.96. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.