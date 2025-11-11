Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,310 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,092 to GBX 1,191 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,200 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,233.67.
Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.
Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.
We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.
