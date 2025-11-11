Rightmove (LON:RMV) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has GBX 775 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 805.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 850 to GBX 785 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 763.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 572.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 694.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 743.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 474.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 827.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

