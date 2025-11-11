Harbour Energy’s (HBR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 282 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 200 to GBX 220 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 240 to GBX 290 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 298 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 272.50.

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 234 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 146.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 297.20. The company has a market cap of £3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

Harbour Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

