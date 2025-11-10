Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,500 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 75.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 206.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 158.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Argus upgraded Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

