iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL) Trading 2.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.85 and last traded at C$31.85. 132,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 153,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.99.
iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.48.
About iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged)
The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of physical gold bullion, less the Funds fees and expenses. To achieve the fund’s objective the investment strategy of the Fund is to invest in long-term holdings of unencumbered gold bullion, in 100 or 400 troy ounce international bar sizes and to not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold bullion prices.
