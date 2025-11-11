Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.87.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ALL opened at $203.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Allstate has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 112.3% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.