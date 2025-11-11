CCH Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:CCHH) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

CCH’s (NASDAQ:CCHH – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 12th. CCH had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CCH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th.

CCH Price Performance

CCH Company Profile

CCHH opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. CCH has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

We are one of the leading specialty hotpot restaurant chains in Malaysia, specializing in chicken hotpot and fish head hotpot. With roots in George Town, Penang, Malaysia since 2015, we have become a top player in the specialty hotpot market in Malaysia. Our principal executive offices are located in Pulau Pinang, Malaysia.

