Wall Street Zen Downgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Hold

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

Nucor Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Nucor has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,333 shares of company stock worth $5,075,189 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 51.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

