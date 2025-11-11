Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardforce AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardforce AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of GFAI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Guardforce AI worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

