Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

CIFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cipher Mining to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. Research analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $43,316,114.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,437,719 shares in the company, valued at $882,970,206.84. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,822,449 shares of company stock valued at $279,929,441. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.