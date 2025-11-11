Schrodinger FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Schrodinger in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.05). The consensus estimate for Schrodinger’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Schrodinger’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 68.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Schrodinger has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrodinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of SDGR opened at $18.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.77. Schrodinger has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

In related news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $29,392.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,774.18. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schrodinger by 347.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the second quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schrodinger by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

