Wedbush Cuts Earnings Estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Fan now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.47). The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNAC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cartesian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.44. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 790,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 69,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 260,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 106.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

