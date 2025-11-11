Brokerages Set WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) PT at $21.08

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.0833.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners set a $26.00 price objective on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -1.44. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $85,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,172.45. The trade was a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 217,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,195,245.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,100. The trade was a 64.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 237,021 shares of company stock worth $2,380,438 in the last ninety days. 23.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 97.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

