Wall Street Zen Downgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Hold

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Redburn Atlantic raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.57.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $654.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $834.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

