Wall Street Zen Upgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Hold

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of York Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, York Water has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $460.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in York Water by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in York Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in York Water by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 757,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in York Water by 109.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

