Wedbush Forecasts Pinterest’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE PINS opened at $26.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 243.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Pinterest by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,689,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 661,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.