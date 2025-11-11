Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $93.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

ALSN opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 22.78%.The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 36.6% during the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 10.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $1,258,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

