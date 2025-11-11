Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.34 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Veracyte had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Stapley sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $233,153.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 334,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,565.85. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 43,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,946,411.76. Following the sale, the director owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,888.08. This represents a 58.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 84,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,004 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 115,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 73.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 41,248 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

