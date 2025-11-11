What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for ODP FY2025 Earnings?

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for ODP in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. Noble Financial has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. ODP had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 0.39%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ODP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ODP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. ODP has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $839.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 607,935 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $8,248,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ODP by 7,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 315,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth about $4,905,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

