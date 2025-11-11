Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Hold

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.1%

ALLY opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 662.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

