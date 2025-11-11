Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $199.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

JNJ opened at $188.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $453.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,210,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

