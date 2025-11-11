Shimmick (SHIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Shimmick to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

NASDAQ SHIM opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Shimmick has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 30,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $68,695.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,129,506.84. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,334 shares of company stock worth $129,428. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Shimmick in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shimmick has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

