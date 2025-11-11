Pattern Group FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by William Blair

Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pattern Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.62) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.39). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pattern Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $639.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.78 million. Pattern Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pattern Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pattern Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pattern Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Baird R W upgraded Pattern Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of PTRN stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Pattern Group has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pattern Group during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,640,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000.

In other Pattern Group news, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of Pattern Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $16,926,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 829,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,764.50. The trade was a 61.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $122,574,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,418,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,029,976.70. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

