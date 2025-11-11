B. Riley Has Bearish Estimate for INSE FY2025 Earnings

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,176.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

