Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised Driven Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Driven Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of DRVN opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,279,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,144,126.65. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

