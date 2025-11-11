Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ RPID opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 68.00% and a negative net margin of 145.11%.The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

