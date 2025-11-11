Analysts Set Expectations for Centrus Energy FY2025 Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.Centrus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEU. Northland Securities set a $275.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $290.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.91. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $464.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.